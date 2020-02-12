Chinese Crew Allowed to Enter Kolkata After Being Quarantined; Thermal Screening Tomorrow

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Nineteen Chinese crew of a vessel coming from Shanghai via Singapore were allowed to enter Kolkata after being quarantined at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas for several hours on Wednesday.Port officials said that the thermal scanning of the crew will be done again tomorrow.Last month, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) had taken safety precautions in the light of the spread of coronavirus beyond China and the foreign crews coming to the port are required to undergo thermal scanning.KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar said that medical safety gears like gloves, masks, and medical kits have also been arranged. The multinational crew will be allowed only after completion of thermal scanning and if such cases are detected, the patient will be referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital situated in Beliaghata. Coronavirus which first appeared in December in the Wuhan city of China has so far claimed the lives of 1100 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)