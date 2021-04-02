American supermodel and wife of Grammy-winning singer John Legend, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she is struggling with the idea that she will never be pregnant again. According to Fox News, the 35-year-old cookbook author shares two children with Legend: 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. The family was set to add a third youngster until Teigen tragically endured a loss of pregnancy in October 2020. Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Reason Why She Quit Twitter.

The star has since shared that she'll "never" be pregnant again, and now, she has affirmed the fact in a new interview with People magazine. Teigen shared, "Coming to terms with not having the option to carry again is still truly hard for me since I feel so healthy. I'm like, why? But, at that point I consider the big picture as my uterus is simply not not cooperating with me -- and it's not a failure." Sonam Kapoor Shares Chrissy Teigen’s Post on Social Media Toxicity, Asks ‘Should We All Quit Twitter?’.

The model said that she feels "fortunate" to have her two kids as of now, and it appears she might not have abandoned a third infant presently. "I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption," said the star. The previous 'Quibi' star said she can't envision a "life without more" kids. For the present, she's wanting to help individuals in a similar situation.

"For me what's truly significant is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she said. The star added: "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be a particularly costly undertaking for a lady attempting to conceive a child."

Per Fox News, Teigen and the 42-year-old singer Legend are right now building another home and plan to honour their late child, Jack, by planting a tree.

"It's significant for us in Thai custom that we generally embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the entire motivation behind why I needed it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us constantly and grow through the wonderful leaves in this tree," said Teigen.

Her affection for her late child has spread to her young kids too. "The manner in which Miles and Luna talk about him is so delightful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn. It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down," she shared.

