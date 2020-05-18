Christian Community in Arunachal Hands over Schools to Govt for Use as Quarantine Centre

Itanagar, May 18 (PTI) The Christian community in Arunachal Pradesh has extended its help to the state government to fight COVID-19 pandemic by offering various assets under them including, schools and churches for use as quarantine centres.

Several schools run by the Catholic churches across the state have been given to the government to be used as quarantine centres.

The schools under the diocese of Itanagar located at Seppa, Daporijo, Basar, Kaying, Aalo, Tato, Yingkiong and Mebo have already been taken over by the government to serve as quarantine centers.

Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Toko Teki said the diocese is willing to place other schools too at the service of the government if situation demand.

He said that in eastern Arunachal, the Catholic schools at Khonsa, Miao, Changlang, Kheti, Diyun, Chongkham and a few more are also being used by the government in the battle against Coronavirus.

The ACF president added that if the need arises the churches are ready to extend all kind of cooperation to the government in the battle against the virus.

Teki urged the people to strictly follow the social distancing norms and the directives issued by the government in the best interest of the state and nation.

