CISF Takes over Security of Srinagar Airport

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday took over the security of the Srinagar International Airport in Kashmir. The unit will be headed by a Commandant rank officer.The event was attended by senior officials of Airports Authority of India, CRPF and representatives of airline operators (Air India, Air Asia, Indigo, Spice jet, Go Air, etc.) and other stakeholders.MA Ganapathy, Spl Director-General, CISF, New Delhi was the chief guest on the occasion.In his address, Ganapathy emphasised that coordinated efforts should be made by all government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the security of Srinagar airport.During the ceremony Srinagar Airport Director Santosh Dhoke handed over a key replica to the CISF Commandant Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal as the symbol of handing over the security to CISF.With this, the number of airports under the CISF security cover was raised to 62. (ANI)

