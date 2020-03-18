Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to Address Nation on Thursday

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM in which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC members and discussed ways and means to combat the COVID-19.India has reported 153 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

