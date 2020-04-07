Combating COVID-19: Tunnel Installed at Jammu Hospital to Sanitise People

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): A tunnel, built by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) engineers, was installed at the Government Medical College Hospital to decontaminate and sanitise the medical staff and others in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said that more such tunnels will be installed at other hospitals. "We will install more sanitisation tunnel like this at hospitals and isolation units where COVID-19 patients are kept," Gupta told ANI.Harvinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer of the JMC, said that the tunnel can sanitise around 100 hundred people in two hours."We have not been told to something like this. We have been watching the coronavirus crisis in the world. Sanitisation is a must. Our team designed it in 48 hours. We will install ten more tunnels like this," he said."There is a bit of delay due to the shortage of materials. Whosoever will go through this tunnel will get sanitised. We can also sanitise vehicles. It can sanitise around 100 hundred people in two hours," he said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 109 including four cured and two deaths. (ANI)

