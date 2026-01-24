Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Heavy snowfall on Friday night left vehicles and people stranded at several locations in the high-altitude areas of Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal districts.

Based on information received from the DCR Nainital and the District Disaster Management Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams acted swiftly and rescued stranded vehicles and passengers in the Ramgarh-Mukteshwar and Dhanachuli Band areas.

In the Dhanachuli Band area, the teams cleared snow from the road using a JCB machine and safely evacuated approximately 20 to 25 vehicles.

In a similar operation, the SDRF Post Ghansali team rescued eight persons along with their vehicle after they were stranded in snow near Badiyar village on the Mayali Road. The team safely brought all of them to Ghansali. The rescued individuals were returning from a wedding ceremony.

Additionally, the SDRF Headquarters Ujeli, Uttarkashi team evacuated around 75 people stranded in snow on the Lambgaon Motor Road in the Chaurangi area and shifted them to safe locations.

The SDRF conducted coordinated, effective rescue operations at all affected sites. All individuals are safe, and authorities have reported no loss of life.

Many parts of the country are experiencing chilly winter conditions, with snowfall reported in several areas.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy snowfall forced the closure of 535 roads, including four National Highways, while large-scale snow-clearance operations continued, the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

According to an official brief from the state disaster Management Authority, a review meeting on snow clearance was chaired by the Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, through video conference with all Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers, directing them to ensure time-bound restoration of roads in snow-affected areas.

The PWD said 264 machines, including 78 departmental JCBs, 128 hired JCBs, 18 robots, 10 dozers and 30 tippers, have been deployed for snow clearance operations across the state. Officers posted in snow-affected areas and proceeding on leave were also directed to immediately report back to duty.

Of the total roads closed, 511 are village roads, 20 major district roads and four National Highways. The department said 199 roads are likely to be reopened by January 23, 104 by January 24, while 232 roads may take longer to restore.

The estimated loss due to snowfall has been pegged at Rs 6.03 crore, the department said. (ANI)

