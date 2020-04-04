Complete Pending Aurangabad Zoo Work Quickly, Civic Body Told

Aurangabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The authorities at Siddharth zoo in Aurangabad, the lone such facility in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, has written to the local civic body asking them to complete pending works so as to comply with guidelines set by the Central Zoo Authority, an official said.

A spotted deer had died from pneumonia after getting wet in unseasonal rains on March 25 due to its shed being incomplete.

"We have written to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to complete pending works, like replacement of various gates and bird cage fencing, setting up digital display boards, repairing water tanks in tiger annd snake cages etc," an official said.

"We are working out these issues," Director BS Naikwade said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)