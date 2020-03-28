Coronavirus: AAP Hits out at Goa Govt, Asks Guv to Intervene

Panaji, Mar 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday wrote to Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik asking for his intervention in the measures to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, claiming efforts of the Pramod Sawant government had failed.

In a letter to Malik, AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes called the inconsistencies in the efforts of the state government to combat the outbreak as glaring.

"The CM may be having the best of intentions, but at this juncture needs guidance and insulation from demands of his political party," Gomes wrote.

He said the governor could provide quick independent, enforceable decisions without loss of time which was required to combat the outbreak.

The state has three COVID-19 patients as on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)