Coronavirus: BCCI Suspends All Domestic Tournaments Including Irani Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday suspended all its domestic tournaments including Irani Cup "till further notice" in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.The Irani Cup, which is the season-ender domestic contest, was scheduled to be played on March 18. The women's team's One-Day Challenger, Under 19 One-Day knockout, and Under 19 T20 League are among the suspended competitions by the BCCI."In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women One-Day Challenger, Women Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women Under 23 knockout, Women's Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," the BCCI statement read.On Friday, the board had cancelled the ODI series between India and South Africa and postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to April 15. The series will be rescheduled later."The BCCI along with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak. Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," the BCCI had said in a statement.The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

