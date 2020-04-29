Coronavirus Cases Count in Sri Lanka Crosses 600 Mark

World. (File Image)

Colombo, Apr 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka crossed the 600 mark on Wednesday, as the country's top health officials expressed concern over the growing clusters of those infected with the virus.

The Ministry of Health said that 12 more persons have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, bringing the cases tally to 611.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday with 65 new infections.

According to the Epidemiology Unit's tally, 470 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

The island nation has confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.

"We have taken all necessary steps and precautions in order to contain the virus," said Dr Anil Jasinghe, the director general of health services.

Jasinghe said the health personnel and national intelligence personnel are tracing the immediate contacts of the Sri Lanka Navy infected cluster.

Some 226 sailors have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Some 147 sailors from the Navy's Welisara detachment were infected after they had conducted an operation to send drug addicts to quarantine on suspicion of being infected.

Another group of sailors had been infected after they went home on leave. This forced the government to cancel the leave of all security forces personnel to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Defense Ministry Secretary Kamal Gunaratne appealed to the public not to ostracise Naval personnel following complaints that sailors and their immediate families had been subject to condemnation.

Sri Lanka has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 20 to combat the deadly viral infection.

However, there has been intermittent lifting of the curfew in selected areas which were not seen as dangerous for the spread of the deadly virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)