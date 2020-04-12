Coronavirus Cases in Punjab Stands at 170

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 170 coronavirus positive cases were reported from Punjab till today, including 135 active cases and 23 cured."The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 170 including 135 active cases and 23 cured," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab.Yesterday, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh recommended the extension of the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak situation in the country.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)