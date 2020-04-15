Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 600,000; Death Toll at 25,575

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 600,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has surpassed 25,000.While the number of cases stands at 602,989, a total of 25,575 people have died from the deadly virus in the country, reported Sputnik citing Johns Hopkins University. A total of 46,515 people have recovered as per the university's data. (ANI)

