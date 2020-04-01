Coronavirus: Death Toll in Iran Crosses 3000

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], April 1 (ANI): The death toll due to the coronavirus rose to more than 3000 in Iran, according to the country's Health Ministry officials.IRNA cited the head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour as saying that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have succumbed to death.According to Jahanpour, 2,987 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday and that over the last 24 hours, 138 people died due to the deadly virus.Iran is one of the most severely affected nations by the global outbreak of coronavirus.Meanwhile, in Europe, the UK reported 563 more deaths from COVID-19 which according to CNN is the most deaths recorded in a 24 hour time period yet.CNN citing British Department of Health and Social Care, reported that 2,352 people have died as of 5 p.m. local time and there have been 4,324 new diagnoses for a total of 29,474 positive cases in Britain.In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the federal government and Germany's sixteen states have agreed to extend the country's social distancing measures until April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)