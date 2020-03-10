Coronavirus: Death Toll Reaches 3,136 in China

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Mar 10 (ANI): China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country. The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease. "The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,754 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 17,721 people currently sick (4,794 in serious condition), 59,897 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,136 died," the state health committee said Tuesday said. (ANI)

