Coronavirus: HP Cabinet Decides to Slash 30% Salaries of MLAs for One Year

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Taking a cue from the Centre, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to deduct 30 per cent salaries of state MLAs for a year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesperson said.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur through video conferencing on Tuesday, the state cabinet decided to deduct 30 per cent salaries and honorarium of all Members of Legislative Assembly, including the chief minister, Vidhan Sabha speaker, deputy speaker and ministers for one year.

It has also been decided to suspend the Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojna for two years, the spokesperson said.

The state cabinet also decided to deduct 30 per cent salaries of chairmen and vice chairmen of various boards, corporations and all political appointees for one year.

On the World Health Day, the cabinet also expressed its gratitude to the frontline ‘coronavirus warriors' -- doctors, nurses, para medical staff, sanitary workers and police -- for their dedicated services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister also hailed the decision of the Union government to deduct 30 per cent salaries of the prime minister, MPs and central ministers.

The cabinet also paid its tributes to two Army personnel from the state-paratrooper Bal Krishan of Kullu's Puyed village and Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of Bilaspur's Dehra village-- who along with three other soldiers had fallen to the bullets of militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)