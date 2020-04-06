Coronavirus: Maha Minister Seeks Tablighi Jamaat's Cooperation

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday asked attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month to cooperate with authorities to ensure the spread of novel coronavirus can be stopped.

The event, which had more than 9,000 participants, including from several foreign countries, is now being seen as a prime catalyst of the virus spread across states as many attendees have tested positive.

"I have held a meeting with leaders of Tablighi Jamaat in the state and have sought their cooperation to curb the infection. They have assured me of complete support and have said they would issue an appeal among members of the outfit," Tope said.

He also asked people to not circulate fake news in this connnection that would portray a community in a negative manner.

