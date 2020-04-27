Coronavirus: MP Imposes Rs 1,000 Fine for Spitting in Public

Bhopal, Apr 27 (PTI) In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Department on Monday issued an order stipulating a fine of Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places.

Local bodies have been authorised to collect the fines, the order stated.

COVID-19, of which MP has 2090 cases as on Sunday, is an infection that spreads through droplets released during coughing, sneezing and spitting, as per experts.

