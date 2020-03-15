Coronavirus: Nearly 170 People Quarantined at South Delhi Facility, Says Health Dept

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Nearly 170 people who returned from coronavirus-hit countries have been quarantined at a government facility in South Delhi district, the Delhi Health Department said on Sunday.

A medical team is stationed at the quarantine facility round-the-clock, it said.

A total of 1,77,203 people returning from countries affected by coronavirus have been screened at the Delhi Airport and placed under surveillance. As many as 3,389 people were screened on Sunday, the health department said in a statement.

All private hospitals and nursing homes have been asked to report daily about foreign nationals undergoing treatment there. They have also been directed to create a 'flu corner' for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19, it added.

According to the statement, the Crisis Support and Counselling Centre at the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) has been put on standby to respond to counselling needs of quarantined persons.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 31, followed by 22 in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry said.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases, including a 68-year-old woman who died on Friday.

