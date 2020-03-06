Coronavirus: Public Parade Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border Stopped, Till Further Orders, from March 7

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India, the public parade ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been discontinued from March 7."Till further orders, public parade ceremony at Attari Wagah border has been discontinued from March 7 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Around 20,000 to 25,000 people are there in that ceremony so to maintain precaution on the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony has been discontinued," Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shiv Dullar Singh Dhillon said."The Health department's advisory has been issued to the hotel industry representatives. If people come from affected regions, the hotel industry should inform the administration about them. The advisory has been put up in the Golden Temple complex as well for the tourists," he added. (ANI)

