Coronavirus: USTA Considering Postponing of US Open

New York [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Wednesday considered postponing the US Open over coronavirus outbreak in the country."These are unprecedented times, though, and we are assessing all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date," the USTA said in a statement.The tournament is scheduled to start in August. The USTA further stated that the decision will be made considering all the concerning bodies."At a time when the world is coming together, we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally, and therefore the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup.The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Tuesday postponed the French Open until September due to coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 edition of Roland Garros will take place from September 20 to October 4. (ANI)

