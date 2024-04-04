PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, proudly announces the appointment of Marina Abramyan as Visual Effects Executive Producer in Los Angeles. Marina brings with her a wealth of experience garnered over 17 years in the film industry, with a focus on visual effects production.

Marina's remarkable contributions to iconic television series such as Star Trek Discovery and Star Trek Picard have firmly established her as a pivotal figure in the industry. Moreover, her involvement in noteworthy projects such as The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Crowded Room, and Palm Royale underscores her versatility and unwavering commitment to excellence. Marina's collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in earning her recognition as an indispensable member of Emmy-winning teams.

Her unparalleled ability to seamlessly integrate visual effects with compelling storytelling has consistently elevated the quality of on-screen experiences, captivating audiences worldwide. The appointment of Marina Abramyan at Digikore Studios heralds a new era of innovation and unparalleled quality in visual effects production.

Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, has expressed his profound excitement regarding Marina Abramyan's appointment, emphasizing, "We are thrilled to welcome Marina Abramyan to the Digikore family. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make her an invaluable addition to our team. Marina's appointment marks a significant moment for Digikore Studios as we continue to push creative boundaries and set new standards of artistic achievement in the realm of visual effects.

Her collaborative approach and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with our core values at Digikore, and her passion for storytelling through visual effects will undoubtedly inspire our team to scale new heights of creativity and innovation.

At Digikore, we are dedicated to delivering top-tier services to our clients while maintaining our reputation for efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With Marina on board, we are poised to elevate our projects to unprecedented levels of artistic achievement, setting new benchmarks for the industry."

Marina Abramyan expressed excitement at joining Digikore Studios Limited, stating, "Entering this new phase of my career with Digikore Studios fills me with excitement and anticipation. Having spent over 17 years in the industry, I've developed a deep passion for pushing the boundaries of visual effects and storytelling.

Now, as I embark on this new adventure with Digikore Studios, I'm eager to collaborate with the incredibly talented team and leverage my experience to drive innovation forward. Together, I believe we can create groundbreaking work that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our audiences."

By consistently attracting exceptional talent Digikore Studios underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence. With a team comprised of industry trailblazers, the company is uniquely positioned to maintain its trajectory of delivering cutting-edge VFX solutions, thereby setting new standards of artistic achievement within the industry.

