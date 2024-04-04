Fans were thrilled when The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a video from the 2015 epic historical romance, Bajirao Mastani. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the video clip shared by The Academy shows DP gracefully dancing to the “Deewani Mastani” song, crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. This ignited enthusiasm among fans, particularly those who are fans of both Shreya Ghoshal and Deepika. One comment on The Academy's post reads, ‘Deepika Padukone As Mastani Is Iconic!’ ‘Mesmeric!’ Writes Ranveer Singh As The Academy Posts Deepika Padukone’s Video Clip Dancing to ‘Deewani Mastani’ Song.

The music in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani is described as ‘situational and narrative in nature’. It’s also noted that the filmmaker drew inspiration from the music of Mughal-e-Azam for the soundtrack. The song “Deewani Mastani” is choreographed by Remo D’Souza, blending classical and contemporary dance styles. He won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for this song. In the music video, Deepika Padukone portrays Mastani, adorned in an elaborate golden anarkali lehenga, dancing in a lavish hall adorned with 20,000 mirrors, accompanied by a troupe of backup dancers. Now when The Academy posted a video clip of this song on their official Instagram handle, fans of DP and singer Shreya Ghoshal couldn’t contain their excitement. Check out some of the comments below:

Ranveer Singh also chimed in on The Academy’s post, leaving a comment that simply read ‘Mesmeric’. Don’t you agree that Deepika Padukone was simply perfect as Mastani? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

