Couple Gets Married at Anti-CAA, NRC Protest Site in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): In a rather unique fashion, holding anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) placards in hands, a couple got married at the protest site in Old Washermanpet area where demonstration is being held against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Monday.The engagement of the couple, Shainsha and Sumaiya, had taken place a few days ago and the date of marriage had also been fixed.Since both of them are residents of the Old Washermanpet area itself, their marriage could have been delayed due to the protest which broke out a couple of days ago and has since continued in the area.However, the duo chose to get married at the protest site itself, where they were cheered on by hundreds of demonstrators.Protests in Chennai resumed on February 15 with the protestors waving the tricolour and chanting slogans against the CAA and NRC. (ANI)

