COVID-19: 100-bed Hospitals in Districts, Says Maha Official

Aurangabad, Mar 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up 100-bed hospitals in each district to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, state health services deputy director Dr Swapnil Lale said on Saturday.

He said staff was being trained for the purpose and purchase of equipment was underway.

"We will have 100-bed hospitals in each district to treat Covid-19 patients. Work on it has begun," he said here.

