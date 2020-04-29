COVID-19 Cases Cross 4,000-mark in Gujarat, 16 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 4,082 after 308 new patients were reported on Wednesday, 234 of them in Ahmedabad alone.

The death toll rose to 197 with 16 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, a senior health official said.

Ahmedabad reported 234 new cases, taking the total in the district to 2,777.

In Surat, number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 601 with 31 new cases.

In vadodara too, number of cases rose to 270, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Nine COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and Surat each and one in Rajkot, she said.

Twelve of them had existing health conditions besides virus infection, Ravi said.

93 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, the highest in a day so far.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are thus as follows: Positive cases: 4,082, new cases: 308, death toll: 197, discharged: 527, active cases: 3,358; people tested so far: 59,488.

