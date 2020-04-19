COVID-19 Cases Have No Impact Operational Capabilities: Deputy Chief of Navy

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Deputy Chief of Naval Staff MS Pawar on Saturday said COVID-19 cases have no impact on operational capabilities of the Navy as country's warships, submarines and aircraft continue to be deployed in operations.His remarks came in the backdrop of some Navy personnel testing positive for COVID-19 at a facility in Mumbai."These cases have no impact on our operational capabilities as our warships, submarines and aircraft continue to be deployed in operations. We are also ready to help our neighbours, in case, they require any help. There is not a single case of COVID-19 on our warships," said Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar.After testing positive for COVID-19, 26 sailors have been placed in isolation."Detection of these COVID-19 cases is the result of meticulous contact tracing and aggressive screening carried out by Western Naval Command after a sailor tested positive on April 7. These sailors continue to remain asymptomatic and are being monitored at INHS Asvini," Indian Navy said in a press release. Since the sailor tested positive, the premises of the unit were sealed off and containment zones designated.Frequent disinfection is also being carried out as per protocol to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

