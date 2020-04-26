COVID-19 Cases in Maha Cross 8,000-mark; Death Toll Now 342

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people were found infected, a health official said.

With the new cases, the number of such patients in the state has now reached 8,068, the official said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state has gone up to 342, he said.

So far, 1,188 patients across the state have been discharged after recovery, the official added.

