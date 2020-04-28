COVID-19 Count in Kerala Mounts to 485 with 4 New Cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the total number of cases to 485 in the state including 123 active cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.Out of the four cases, two people are foreign returnees and two are from primary contacts, he said.A total of 151 people have been admitted in hospital today, the Chief Minister informed.Addressing a press conference here, he said, "A total of 23,980 samples have been sent for testing and 151 people have been admitted in hospital today." (ANI)

