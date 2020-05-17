COVID-19 Crisis: Cong in K'taka to Hold Legislature Party Meet on May 19

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday to discuss the situation arising out of COVID-19 and other related matters.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah's office said in a statement.

COVID-19 situation in the state, packages announced by state and central governments, amendment to Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act, gram panchayat elections, among other issues will be discussed at the CLP meeting, it said.

The meeting will also discuss measures taken by the government and decide on the strategy for agitation in this regard, it added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah in series of tweets has hit out package announced by the Centre.

He claimed that the stimulus announced by Union Finance Minister in the name of coronavirus shall definitely not address the fallout from the pandemic, and termed it a "hideous route" to fulfill BJP and crony capitalists' agenda during the health crisis.

"History will remember @PMOIndia @narendramodi as a 'Failed Prime Minister who betrayed poor & middle class people by creating fools' paradise' The actual spending by the govt out of 20 lakh Cr claimed is not even 25%," he tweeted. PTI

