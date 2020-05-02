COVID-19: Gehlot to Not Celebrate 69th Birthday

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to not celebrate his birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will turn 69 on Sunday.

"The chief minister will not celebrate his birthday on May 3 due to global pandemic. He has said that people have given him a lot of affections which is his wealth. The chief minister and the state government is standing by people in the time of crisis," an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)