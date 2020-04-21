COVID-19: Haryana Chief Secretary Holds Review Meeting

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Tuesday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, opening of industries and procurement of crops.

She held the meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts, officers of the departments of Industries, Agriculture and Health and other officials through video conferencing, a statement said.

Additional chief secretaries of various departments also attended the meeting through video conference, it said.

The chief secretary told officials that following the recent directions of the Centre, some industries in the state have started operations and workers are getting employment.

She directed the officials to monitor the industries and ensure that norms like social distancing were being followed, the statement said.

The chief secretary said efforts should be made to provide work to the migrant labourers and police should be informed about their movement.

Arora also directed the officials to start construction projects and brick kilns, it said.

The additional chief secretary, Finance, Planning and Industry, T V S N Prasad directed all the DCs and officers of the department of Commerce to extend all possible help to the industrialists so that they do not face any difficulty.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Arora said the state government was committed towards the health of the employees engaged in the prevention of COVID-19.

