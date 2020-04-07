COVID-19 Lockdown: 2 Men from Maha Beaten as They Enter MP's Betul to Buy Tobacco Product

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Two men were made to do squats and were beaten up by police personnel here on Monday allegedly because they went to buy tobacco product amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.The two are from Paratwada in Maharashtra and were later sent back.As many as 63 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of infected cases to 256 in the state."63 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state today including 43 in Bhopal, 16 in Indore, 1 each in Betul, Vidisha and Ujjain and 1 more in another district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 256," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

