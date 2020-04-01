COVID-19 Lockdown: BJP MLA Distributes Rice to Migrants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday distributed ration to migrants here during lockdown which has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.He distributed 12 kg rice to each migrant and said it is important to maintain social distancing. "It is always good to stay at home in this lockdown period instead of going out unnecessarily. Today we started giving rice, ration, and money to the needy as ordered by the Chief Minister," Singh said.He said there is enough stock of foodgrains. The 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. (ANI)

