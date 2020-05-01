Lockdown Extended by Two Weeks with Effect from May 4, Says MHA

Coronavirus lockdown | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 1: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4.

In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Tains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.

