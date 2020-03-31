COVID-19: Lord's Cricket Ground Giving Parking Space to Medical Staff

London [UK], Mar 31 (ANI): As the whole world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to lend its support by giving the parking space of the Lord's Cricket Ground to the medical staff.In addition to the parking space, the MCC has also decided to provide storage areas for the Wellington Hospital in the UK."In light of the current situation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19, MCC has been in continuous dialogue with Westminster City Council as to how the Club can utilise elements of Lord's Cricket Ground for the good of the community," the MCC said in an official statement."MCC has currently provided 75 parking space at Lord's for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. We are also providing storage areas for the Wellington Hospital - which is situated very close to the ground," it added.The club also decided to provide some food to City Harvest London, to help using surplus food in a sustainable manner."MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry," the club said.The United Kingdom has reported 22,444 cases and 1,411 deaths of to the coronavirus as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

