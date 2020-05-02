COVID-19: Malegaon Count Touches 298 as 14 Test Positive

Nashik, May 2 (PTI) Fourteen people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Malegaon in Nashik district on Saturday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 333, of which 298 are from Malegaon, health officials said.

Twelve people have died of the infection in the district so far.

"We received 56 reports today, all from Malegaon. Of these, 14 were positive while 42 were negative. The COVID-19 count in Nashik is now 333, of which Malegaon alone accounts for 298," an official said.

