Covid-19: Metropolis Healthcare Seeks Clarity on Regulatory Issue to Expand Testing

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Diagnostic labs chain Metropolis Healthcare on Monday said it has tested 2,500 COVID-19 samples and is looking for clarity on various regulatory issues in order to expand testing.

All the tests conducted on samples from Maharashtra at its facility in suburban Mumbai, the company's managing director Ameera Shah told PTI.

To act as a force multiplier, a host of private sector participants, including Metropolis, were allowed to test the samples last month. This was followed by instructions on which kits to be used, including the indigenously developed one by Pune-based Mylab Discovery and also by German company Altona. There is a cap of Rs 4,500 per test.

Shah said Metropolis has tested 2,500 samples as of Friday evening and made it clear that the company is not looking at it as a revenue maximisation or business opportunity.

She said it is an expensive affair to conduct a test because of the training that require utmost care in handling at the time of sample collection and while testing it in a lab.

There were issues with availability of testing kits early on, but the same has been solved now, she said, adding that it will get better by next week.

However, there are problems because of excessive regulations, she said, pointing out that the lab needs to go to authorities for clearances on the method to be followed, reagents to be used, forms to be filled, data to be reported etc.

The company is also looking to start a second facility in Mumbai, Shah said without disclosing the location.

At present, samples from across Maharashtra are coming to the facility in Mumbai and regularisation of air cargo services between cities can help in getting samples from a wider set of places.

