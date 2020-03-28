COVID-19: Nearly 10,000 Women Stitch Masks for Poor in Punjab

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) At a time when the entire country is facing the daunting task of tackling the coronavirus, women in villages of Punjab are doing their bit by stitching masks and distributing them free of cost among the poor in the state.

Nearly 10,000 women of the Nanhi Chaan Trust, who are trained in sewing and embroidery stitching, are making the masks to help people protect themselves from the virus, according to the trust's coordinator Rajni Sachdeva.

"We reached out to our individual members as well as self help groups to make face masks for free distribution. Our members responded enthusiastically to the appeal made by our patron Harsimrat Kaur Badal (a Union minister), and have already started distributing face masks in their respective areas," she said.

Sachdeva said a few thousand face masks are expected to be distributed among the people in the next few days.

She said that all the women have volunteered to work for free for this noble cause.

Most of the women have spare bits of cloth which were being used by them to make the cloth masks, Sachdeva said.

“Where ever needed Nanhi Chaan is also providing cloth free of cost to the women”, she said adding the women are also going to people in their villages and wards to distribute the masks on their own.

Talking about the free distribution of masks, Badal appealed to teachers and students of Nanhi Chaan, including those who are now running their own stitching shops, to join hands and contribute in the war against COVID-19.

"I am proud of my Nanhi Chhaan volunteers that each of them is now putting her best in serving the society in these difficult times,” she said.

The trust is being run by Badal with a theme 'Save The Girl Child, Save The Environment' for past 11 years.

