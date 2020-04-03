COVID-19 Pandemic: SCBA to Give Loans to Needy Lawyers

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to give loans up to Rs 25,000 to its member lawyers facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic.

The bar body has launched the 'SCBA COVID-19 HELPLINE Scheme' to aid and support those members "who in the present difficult time may need financial assistance to tie over the difficulties", SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora said.

"The scheme, as at present, will have maximum corpus of Rs 25 lakh, which amount is being withdrawn from the sum received by the SCBA under the orders of the SC from out of costs awarded, and which is lying in bank as deposit," the bar body said in a statement.

The scheme will provide a maximum assistance of Rs 25,000 to lawyers as loan to be repaid without any interest in two years time, it said.

The bar body said the identity of the beneficiary lawyers will be kept "confidential as far as possible".

It said that the loan applications can be sent to SCBA's email address.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)