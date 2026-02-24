Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): The father of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Chief Uday Bhanu Chib, Hari Singh Chib, strongly condemned his son's arrest on Tuesday, calling it "the murder of democracy."

The arrest came in connection with a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Hari Singh Chib said,"This is the murder of democracy. They have the right, every person has the right, to express their views...Our farmers, industries, textile sector, youth will suffer due to the India-US trade deal.I don't think Uday has done anything wrong in this...I am very proud of my son. He's fighting for the youth, for the farmers. I pray to God, give him courage, for the youth of our country, for him to continue his fight...There's a conspiracy to frame him...But I'm sure they can't silence Uday Bhanu..."

Earlier today, a Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case.

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation.

Police alleged that Chib, in conspiracy with co-accused Shree Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, and Ajay Kumar Yadav, obstructed and assaulted police officials on duty and during interrogation, he allegedly did not cooperate and failed to disclose the names of other co-accused who had fled the scene or the source of the T-shirts used by the protestors.

The police stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chib's custody has been sought for further questioning and proper investigation.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the Indian Youth Congress protest during the summit has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch. (ANI)

