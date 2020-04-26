COVID-19 Patient Recovers in Bhubaneswar, Total Cured in Odisha at 35

Bhubaneswar, Apr 26 (PTI) In a fresh boost to Odishas fight against COVID-19, a patient in Bhubaneswar has recovered from the highly contagious disease, officials said on Sunday.

The patient, who was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS in the state capital, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19, the health and family welfare department said in a statement.

However, he is undergoing treatment for other chronic health conditions and will be discharged after recovering from those health issues, the statement said.

With his recovery, altogether 35 of the total 103 COVID-19 cases detected so far in the state have been declared cured of the disease.

While there are now 67 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died of the disease on April 6.

