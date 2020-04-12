COVID-19 Positive Cases in Haryana Rise to 181

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana rose to 181 on Sunday."The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the State is 181 including 149 active cases and 30 discharged. The toll due to the coronavirus is two," said the Health Department in its bulletin.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.The toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 273. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)