COVID-19: Ravichandran Ashwin Changes Twitter Username to 'let's Stay Indoors India'

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Asking the citizens of the country to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday decided to change his Twitter username to 'Let's stay indoors India'.In a series of tweets, the spinner also revealed as to why the next couple of weeks will be crucial in the battle against COVID-19."Taking in all information ( both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones). One thing seems certain " The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial". Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem. #COVID19," Ashwin tweeted.In another tweet, he went on to say that the population is quite big in the country, and there are quite a few who cannot get access to information."We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don't have access to information," Ashwin tweeted.The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 on Monday evening and seven deaths. A total of 23 patients have been cured and discharged.Several districts in the country have been placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.The World Health Organisation had termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

