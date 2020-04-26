COVID-19: Telangana Breaches 1,000 Mark, Active Patients at 660

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): Despite the fall in number of coronavirus positive cases during the past few days, Telangana breached the 1,000 mark with 11 new patients added on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health department, with 11 new cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1001 while the active patients stood at 660 after nine patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday.

All the 11 new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the bulletin added.

No death was reported and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to remain at 25, the bulletin said adding as many as 316 people have been discharged so far.

The number of cases are on the decline for the past four days.PTI GDK VVK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)