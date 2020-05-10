COVID-19: TN Breaches 7,000 Mark, Trend of High Numbers Continue

Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Three men died of COVID-19 and Tamil Nadu reported 669 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, reflecting the continuation of the recent trend of high number of new infections everyday and cumulatively, 7,204 people have contracted the pathogen so far.

While 135 people were discharged today following recovery from various hospitals in the State, the aggregate number of those who have overcome the illness caused by the virus stood at 1,959, a health department bulletin said.

A 55-year old man and a 59-year old man, both admitted to government medical colleges here and a 74-year old man, whowas treated at nearby Chengelpet government hospital, succumbedto COVID-19.

Of the 669 who have been infected, 412 were men and 257 women and they were contacts.

Totally, 7,204 people have been infected in theState till date, the bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for 509 of the 600-plus new coronavirus cases andtotally 3,839 people have been infected in the State capital alone.PTI VGN SS

