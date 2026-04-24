New Delhi, April 24: The process of the 8th Pay Commission is gradually gaining momentum, with key meetings scheduled to begin in Delhi from April 28. At the same time, a widely circulated figure of Rs 72,000 as the expected minimum salary has created confusion among central government employees.

Meetings Scheduled in Delhi

According to an official notice dated April 24, 2026, the Commission has received numerous requests from employee unions and associations seeking meetings between April 28 and April 30 in Delhi. Due to limited time, not all requests can be accommodated during these dates. However, the Commission has assured that additional meetings will be conducted in Delhi as well as across various states and Union Territories in the coming months.

Stakeholders outside the Delhi-NCR region have been advised to wait for future schedules when the Commission visits their respective states. Earlier, a Commission team was also scheduled to visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on April 24 as part of its outreach efforts.

INR 72,000 Salary Figure Not Official

Amid these developments, the figure of INR 72,000 as a proposed minimum salary has been widely shared online. However, this number is not part of any official demand. It appears to be based on projections and assumptions linked to different fitment factor scenarios discussed by analysts.

There is no official record indicating that Rs 72,000 has been formally submitted to the Commission as a demand.

Actual Salary Demand Explained

The official proposal comes from the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Staff Side, which represents central government employees. In its memorandum, the body has demanded a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 along with a fitment factor of 3.83.

This demand has been reported in multiple credible sources as part of the ongoing consultation process.

What Happens Next?

Currently, the 8th Pay Commission is in its consultation phase, where it collects inputs from employee unions and stakeholders. Final recommendations regarding salaries, allowances, and fitment factors will be announced only after detailed discussions and evaluation.

For now, central government employees are advised to rely on official updates and avoid confusion caused by unverified figures circulating online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).