Sachin Tendulkar Greets Fans and Cuts Birthday Cake Outside Mumbai Home (Watch Video)

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In what has become an annual tradition for the city’s cricket enthusiasts, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday, 24 April 2026, by personally greeting a large gathering of supporters outside his residence. The "Master Blaster" made an appearance in the morning, participating in a brief cake-cutting ceremony and acknowledging the well-wishes of fans who had travelled from across the country. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Heartwarming Family Post Featuring Mother Rajni and Wife Anjali.

The celebration provided a rare moment of direct interaction between the global sporting icon and his dedicated followers, occurring just hours after Tendulkar shared a private family morning with his mother and wife.

Dressed in a casual shirt, Tendulkar emerged from his home accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Despite a heavy police presence and significant barricading to manage the growing crowds, the former Indian captain spent several minutes at the gates of his residence.

In a video captured by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Tendulkar was seen cutting a birthday cake provided by fans.

Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Birthday Cake

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday with his fans by cutting a cake outside his residence. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/SjvSwPBmpQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Fans

VIDEO | Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar greeted fans gathered outside his residence to celebrate his 53rd birthday. Sachin and his wife Anjali Tendulkar shared a light moment with a 'little fan' on the occasion.#SachinTendulkar #Mumbai (Full video available on PTI Video… pic.twitter.com/j6u71JgAUP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar Superfan Sudhir Chaudhary

Among the crowd was Sudhir Chaudhary, arguably India’s most recognisable superfan, who has famously dedicated his life to supporting Tendulkar and the Indian national team. Painted in the tricolour with "Sachin 10" prominently displayed, Sudhir led the fans in chants of the legendary batsman's name.

Sudhir Chaudhary Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

VIDEO | Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s super fan Sudhir Chaudhary wishes him a long life on his 53rd birthday. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Ib0GmFR6mW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

At 53, Tendulkar remains a vital figure in the professional circuit, currently serving as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2026. As the morning festivities concluded, Tendulkar spent additional time signing autographs and clicking selfies with those at the front of the queue, reinforcing the grounded personality that has defined his public image for over three decades.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).