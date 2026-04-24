Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail to Advocate Accused in Rs 100 Crore Ponzi Scam Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on April 23, 2026, while hearing the bail application of the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to a practising advocate accused of orchestrating a Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme involving multiple cheating and fraud cases across North India.

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on April 23, 2026, while hearing the bail application of the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP All Set To Win 110 of 152 Seats in 1st Phase of Polls, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

The accused, a member of the Shahdara Bar Association who earlier practised at Karkardooma Courts, is facing multiple FIRs in cities including Dehradun, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Delhi. He is alleged to have duped investors of approximately ₹100 crore by promising exorbitant returns through stock market investments. The EOW case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy, along with violations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Ujwal Ghai submitted that his client had already been granted default bail in three cases due to the failure of the investigating agencies to file charge sheets within the stipulated time, and regular bail in another matter by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It was further argued that out of the five cases registered against him, he remains in custody only in the present EOW case.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Meetings From April 28 in Delhi, INR 72,000 Minimum Salary Claim Sparks Confusion Among Employees.

Advocate Ghai further urged the court to adopt a humanitarian approach, stating that the accused's presence was required to arrange financial resources for his children's admission, and that failure to do so at this stage could adversely impact their future.

The State, however, opposed the plea, submitting that the presence of both parents was not mandatory for the admission process and that the children's mother, who is also a co-accused and currently on bail, could complete the formalities.

Despite this, the court observed that the accused's presence could still be necessary for arranging funds. Justice Jain noted that denial of interim bail at this stage could prejudice the educational prospects of the children.

"...if the interim bail is not granted, it would spoil the chance of admission of his children in the school, which may seriously prejudice their educational career," the court observed.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of two weeks from the date of release, subject to furnishing a personal bond along with one local surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)