COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE Reviewing Labour Relations with Countries Not Responding to Evacuation Requests

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 12 (ANI/WAM): United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labour relations with partner countries.A Ministry official said that MoHRE is looking into revising current partnerships concerning labour relations with nations refusing to cooperate with evacuation measures undertaken by the UAE to repatriate private sector expatriates who wish to return home.The official noted that the Ministry's move comes after a number of countries did not respond to requests by their nationals to return home following COVID-19 developments.The official stated that the options currently being studied include the halting of any memoranda of understanding between the Ministry and the concerned authorities of non-cooperative countries, as well as the introduction of restrictions or quotas for future recruitment.The source stressed the urgency of partner countries assuming their responsibilities towards their nationals working in the UAE who wish to return to their home countries.The official noted the recent humanitarian initiative launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to enable residents working in the private sector to return to their home countries as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/WAM)

